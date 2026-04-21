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    NEWSCAST 20 APR 26: 25th Infantry HIMARS & SCS MCA

    NEWSCAST 20 APR 26: 25th Infantry HIMARS & SCS MCA

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.19.2026

    Audio by Seaman Joelle Angrand 

    AFN Sasebo

    262004-N-HA212-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 20, 2026)
    The U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division, alongside Philippine Army personnel, demonstrated a high mobility launch rocket system (HIMARS) in the Philippines, Apr. 15, 2026, and the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Armed Forces, and the U.S. Navy conducted a multilateral exercise in the South China Sea, Apr. 12-16, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 02:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91441
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111649439.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 20 APR 26: 25th Infantry HIMARS & SCS MCA, by SN Joelle Angrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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