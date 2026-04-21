NEWSCAST 20 APR 26: 25th Infantry HIMARS & SCS MCA

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262004-N-HA212-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 20, 2026)

The U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division, alongside Philippine Army personnel, demonstrated a high mobility launch rocket system (HIMARS) in the Philippines, Apr. 15, 2026, and the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Armed Forces, and the U.S. Navy conducted a multilateral exercise in the South China Sea, Apr. 12-16, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand)