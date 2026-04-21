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    High Noon Midday news April 23

    High Noon Midday news April 23

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    SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Covering news for the 8th Fighter Wing Integrated Resilience Office upcoming Spring Fest.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 00:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91440
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111649331.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Noon Midday news April 23, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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