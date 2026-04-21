Covering news for the 8th Fighter Wing Integrated Resilience Office upcoming Spring Fest.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 00:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91440
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111649331.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, High Noon Midday news April 23, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.