Master Sergeant Andrew Keller, the 374 Vehicle Maintenance Superintendent, speaks about what they do and how they support the Yokota Air Base mission. The 374th Vehicle Maintenance group is a critical part of any mission that requires vehicles.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 22:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91439
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111649241.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - 374 LRS Mission, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.