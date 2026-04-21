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    Radio Spot - 374 LRS Mission

    Radio Spot - 374 LRS Mission

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    JAPAN

    04.20.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Master Sergeant Andrew Keller, the 374 Vehicle Maintenance Superintendent, speaks about what they do and how they support the Yokota Air Base mission. The 374th Vehicle Maintenance group is a critical part of any mission that requires vehicles.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 22:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91439
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111649241.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - 374 LRS Mission, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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