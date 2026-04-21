This month we sat down with Col. Rob Bartlow to discuss all things Tyndall rebuild.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 16:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91437
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111648634.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:51
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 18 - Col Rob Bartlow (Rebuild), by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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