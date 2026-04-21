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    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 18 - Col Rob Bartlow (Rebuild)

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 18 - Col Rob Bartlow (Rebuild)

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Audio by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This month we sat down with Col. Rob Bartlow to discuss all things Tyndall rebuild.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 16:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91437
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111648634.mp3
    Length: 00:45:51
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 18 - Col Rob Bartlow (Rebuild), by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    Tyndall
    Lightning Within 5
    Podcast

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