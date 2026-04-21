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    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 17 - Team Bytauberg

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 17 - Team Bytauberg

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Audio by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing

    We sat down with Capt. Ieva Bytauberg and 1st Lt. Jacob Bytauberg to discuss the hardships and benefits of being an active duty mil to mil family.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91436
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111648532.mp3
    Length: 00:46:04
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 17 - Team Bytauberg, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    Tyndall
    Lightning Within 5
    Family
    Podcast

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