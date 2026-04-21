We sat down with Capt. Ieva Bytauberg and 1st Lt. Jacob Bytauberg to discuss the hardships and benefits of being an active duty mil to mil family.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 15:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91436
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111648532.mp3
|Length:
|00:46:04
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 17 - Team Bytauberg, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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