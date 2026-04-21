This month we sat down with 325th Security Forces Squadron K-9 Handlers to learn about their special duties.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 11:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91434
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111647508.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:03
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 20 - SFS K-9, by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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