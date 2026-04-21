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    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 20 - SFS K-9

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 20 - SFS K-9

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This month we sat down with 325th Security Forces Squadron K-9 Handlers to learn about their special duties.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 11:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91434
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111647508.mp3
    Length: 00:51:03
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 20 - SFS K-9, by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    Tyndall
    Lightning Within 5
    k9
    mwd
    Podcast

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