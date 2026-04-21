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    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 6

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 6

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2024

    Audio by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Master Sgt. Alexis Cabell, 325th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, talks about her Air Force journey as a woman starting off as a 17 year old Airman to a SNCO and first sergeant on this month's episode of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 11:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91433
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111647484.mp3
    Length: 00:42:15
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 6, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    Tyndall
    Lightning Within 5
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