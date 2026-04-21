Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 6

Master Sgt. Alexis Cabell, 325th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, talks about her Air Force journey as a woman starting off as a 17 year old Airman to a SNCO and first sergeant on this month's episode of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 11:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91433
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111647484.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:15
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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