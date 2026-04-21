Criminal Law Department Presents – CAAF Chats Ep 69: United States v. Urieta (C.A.A.F. 2025)

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In this episode, we examine for cause challenges to panel members, specifically an implied bias challenge based on comments regarding an accused that retains civilian defense counsel. We discuss the liberal grant mandate and provide takeaways for practitioners during voir dire to assess issues of bias and potentially rehabilitate ambiguous responses.



Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.