The Quill & Sword | The FAR & Beyond Episode 33: Beyond the FAR: Demystifying Other Transaction Authorities: Protests and Risk Management (Part 2)

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In this conclusion to our deep dive into Other Transactions (OTs), we sit down with Mr. Adam Caudle and Ms. Kristine Kassekert to debunk the myth that OT awards are immune to protests. We examine the current jurisdictional landscape at the GAO and Court of Federal Claims, highlighting why thorough documentation is essential not just for formal litigation, but also for answering potential inquiries from Congress or senior leadership. We also discuss the "fail fast" mentality and the unique flexibility of OTs, which allow us to manage projects through iterative payment milestones and open-ended collaboration rather than the rigid deadlines found in traditional acquisitions. Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.