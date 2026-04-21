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    AFN Souda Bay Interview - National Volunteer Month

    AFN Souda Bay Interview - National Volunteer Month

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    GREECE

    04.21.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 22, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee interviews Priya Munagala, Senior Area Operations Specialist USO Souda Bay and Megan Wacowski, volunteer engagement specialist for the USO, about National Volunteer Month, April 22, 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication 1st Class Kelly M. Agee)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 07:07
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91416
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111646771.mp3
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Souda Bay Interview - National Volunteer Month, by PO1 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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