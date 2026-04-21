AFN Souda Bay Interview - National Volunteer Month

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 22, 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kelly M. Agee interviews Priya Munagala, Senior Area Operations Specialist USO Souda Bay and Megan Wacowski, volunteer engagement specialist for the USO, about National Volunteer Month, April 22, 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication 1st Class Kelly M. Agee)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 07:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91416
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111646771.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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