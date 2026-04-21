On this month's episode we hear about how NORAD Santa Tracker began, how much it has grown and all the Santa specifics you can imagine.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 10:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91407
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111643889.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:01
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 25 - NORAD & Santa Tracker, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.