(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 21 - Recruiters

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 21 - Recruiters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Audio by Jennifer Jensen and Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem

    325th Fighter Wing

    This month we got a chance to sit down with the regions top tier recruiters.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91406
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111643876.mp3
    Length: 00:39:05
    Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 21 - Recruiters, by Jennifer Jensen and SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    acc
    recruiters
    usaf
    podcast
    lightningwithin5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio