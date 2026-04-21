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    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 26 - FSS & The Lightning

    Lightning Within 5 - Episode 26 - FSS & The Lightning

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    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Audio by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing

    On this month's episode we sit down with the Commander of FSS, Lt. Col. Dominique Zhong & Capt. Ryan Lineback about all the amazing events, units and upgrades happening for FSS. We also get a chance to talk to the Tyndall Lightning basketball coach and captain about the military basketball league.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91405
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111643862.mp3
    Length: 00:55:43
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 26 - FSS & The Lightning, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ACC
    Lightning Within 5
    Air Force
    Podcast

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