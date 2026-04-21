On this month's episode we sit down with the Commander of FSS, Lt. Col. Dominique Zhong & Capt. Ryan Lineback about all the amazing events, units and upgrades happening for FSS. We also get a chance to talk to the Tyndall Lightning basketball coach and captain about the military basketball league.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 10:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91405
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111643862.mp3
|Length:
|00:55:43
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Episode 26 - FSS & The Lightning, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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