Lightning Within 5 - Episode 26 - FSS & The Lightning

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On this month's episode we sit down with the Commander of FSS, Lt. Col. Dominique Zhong & Capt. Ryan Lineback about all the amazing events, units and upgrades happening for FSS. We also get a chance to talk to the Tyndall Lightning basketball coach and captain about the military basketball league.