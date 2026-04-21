Radio Spot – 101 Critical Days of Summer

A 30-second radio spot promoting the 101 Critical Days of Summer that will air from May 25, 2026, to Sept. 7, 2026. This is a reminder to members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community that with a change of season there are new hazards to be aware of. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 05:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91400
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111643495.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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