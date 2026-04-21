Radio Spot – 101 Critical Days of Summer

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A 30-second radio spot promoting the 101 Critical Days of Summer that will air from May 25, 2026, to Sept. 7, 2026. This is a reminder to members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community that with a change of season there are new hazards to be aware of. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)