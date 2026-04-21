NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 20, 2026) Radio spot promotes an upcoming Crowns and Capes tour on Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 04:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91399
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111643365.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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