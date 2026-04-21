260420SASAPN1- U.S. Army, Philippine Army HIMARS Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/91398" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

260420-N-TV012-1001

U.S. Army Soldiers and Philippine Army counterparts made history in successfully conducting a live-fire demonstration of a high mobility launch rocket system (HIMARS) in the Municipality of Laur, Philippines, April 15-16, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)