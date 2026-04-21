260420-N-TV012-1001
U.S. Army Soldiers and Philippine Army counterparts made history in successfully conducting a live-fire demonstration of a high mobility launch rocket system (HIMARS) in the Municipality of Laur, Philippines, April 15-16, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 01:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91398
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111643155.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260420SASAPN1- U.S. Army, Philippine Army HIMARS Exercise, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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