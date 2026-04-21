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    ITT Hiroshima & Miyajima PROMO

    ITT Hiroshima & Miyajima PROMO

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Seaman Kylie Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    260421-N-LS346-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 21, 2026)
    A radio promotion for an MWR Travel and Tours trip to Hiroshima and Miyajima, Apr. 21, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 01:45
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91396
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111643050.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITT Hiroshima & Miyajima PROMO, by SN Kylie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Hiroshima
    ITT
    Miyajima
    MWR Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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