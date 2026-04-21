260421-N-LS346-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 21, 2026)
A radio promotion for an MWR Travel and Tours trip to Hiroshima and Miyajima, Apr. 21, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kylie Miller)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 01:45
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91396
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111643050.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ITT Hiroshima & Miyajima PROMO, by SN Kylie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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