U.S. Marine Corps. Master Sargent Bruce Jones and U.S. Air Force Master Sargent Austin Tyler talk about the Okinawa joint community Warrior Gauntlet event showcasing the most physically fit members of the U.S. Armed Forces stationed in Okinawa, Japan. reenforcing our ideals of peace through strength and with individual, unit, and services best war fighters.(U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 22:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91395
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111642938.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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