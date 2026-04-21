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    Warrior Gauntlet

    Warrior Gauntlet

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps. Master Sargent Bruce Jones and U.S. Air Force Master Sargent Austin Tyler talk about the Okinawa joint community Warrior Gauntlet event showcasing the most physically fit members of the U.S. Armed Forces stationed in Okinawa, Japan. reenforcing our ideals of peace through strength and with individual, unit, and services best war fighters.(U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 22:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91395
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111642938.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Gauntlet, by PO2 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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