AFN Daegu Mid-Day News- 188th MP Company train on Base Defense

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Soldiers assigned to the 188th Military Police Company conduct Base Defense training on Camp Carroll, South Korea, March 25, 2026. This training is designed to test the reaction times, the security and the operation logistics in the event the base needs defensive positions. The Soldiers utilized dismount, and mounted patrols along with ranges and vehicle searches to certify the field officers during this training. (Newscast by U.S. Army Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)