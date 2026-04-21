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    AFN Daegu Mid-Day News- 188th MP Company train on Base Defense

    AFN Daegu Mid-Day News- 188th MP Company train on Base Defense

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    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery 

    AFN Daegu

    Soldiers assigned to the 188th Military Police Company conduct Base Defense training on Camp Carroll, South Korea, March 25, 2026. This training is designed to test the reaction times, the security and the operation logistics in the event the base needs defensive positions. The Soldiers utilized dismount, and mounted patrols along with ranges and vehicle searches to certify the field officers during this training. (Newscast by U.S. Army Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 22:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91394
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111642937.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, KR
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, AFN Daegu Mid-Day News- 188th MP Company train on Base Defense, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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