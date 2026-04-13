NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Apr. 17, 2026) An interview with Lt. Lluva Rodriguez, Robin Lundy, and Kelsey Galinski work and family life educator, to discuss upcoming SAPR program events and the Life Skills: Mind-Body Mental Fitness courses within Fleet and Family Support Center. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 11:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91370
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111636480.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:10
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Lt. Lluva Rodriguez, Robin Lundy, and Kelsey Galinski, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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