Radio News 260420

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 17, 2026) Radio News highlights jet fuel shortages in Europe. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 11:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91367
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111636421.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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