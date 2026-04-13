260414-N-UQ924-1001 Naples, Italy (April 14, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting an Italian World War 2 paratrooper being awarded the Order of Saint Michael and a joint announcement on the start of Flintlock 2026. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 10:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91363
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111636014.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Italian Paratrooper and Flintlock 2026, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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