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    USAG Italy Personal Training Services Coach

    USAG Italy Personal Training Services Coach

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    ITALY

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Radio Spot announcing new powerlifting coach Fabrizio Ojeda for the USAG Italy community on Caserma Ederle and Caserma Del Din. The announcement encourages Soldiers and community members to utilize the resources available by USAG Italy Fitness and Aquatics center.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 07:46
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91359
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635866.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy Personal Training Services Coach, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    Caserma Del Din
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    AFN

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