Radio Spot announcing new powerlifting coach Fabrizio Ojeda for the USAG Italy community on Caserma Ederle and Caserma Del Din. The announcement encourages Soldiers and community members to utilize the resources available by USAG Italy Fitness and Aquatics center.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 07:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91359
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635866.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy Personal Training Services Coach, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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