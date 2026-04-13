Radio sport announcing the USAG Italy powerlifting competition taking place on June 13, 2026 on Caserma Ederle. The competition is a friendly competition between Soldiers and the community while also promoting esprit de corps.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 07:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91357
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635860.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy Powerlifting Competition, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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