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    USAG Italy Powerlifting Competition

    USAG Italy Powerlifting Competition

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    ITALY

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Radio sport announcing the USAG Italy powerlifting competition taking place on June 13, 2026 on Caserma Ederle. The competition is a friendly competition between Soldiers and the community while also promoting esprit de corps.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 07:46
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91357
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635860.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy Powerlifting Competition, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    Caserma Del Din
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    AFN

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