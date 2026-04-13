Radio spot for the USAG-Italy 80's Neon Color Run 5K taking place on April 25, 2026 at Caserma Ederle, Italy. The event is hosted by U.S. Army Sports, Fitness, & Aquatics in partnership with the Child & Youth Services to boost morale and esprit de corps.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 07:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91356
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635858.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG- ITALY 5K 80's Neon Color Run, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.