(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG- ITALY 5K 80's Neon Color Run

    USAG- ITALY 5K 80's Neon Color Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Radio spot for the USAG-Italy 80's Neon Color Run 5K taking place on April 25, 2026 at Caserma Ederle, Italy. The event is hosted by U.S. Army Sports, Fitness, & Aquatics in partnership with the Child & Youth Services to boost morale and esprit de corps.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 07:46
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91356
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635858.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG- ITALY 5K 80's Neon Color Run, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    CYS
    Caserma Del Din
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    AFN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio