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    KMC Update - Stress Awareness Month and Shaping Identity

    KMC Update - Stress Awareness Month and Shaping Identity

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christine Bacsa, Public Health Command Europe regional public health nurse consultant, shares methods for managing stress on April 16th, 2026. Meanwhile, Marcus Gradney, mindfulness and holistic health coach, provides an exercise for self-improvement on April 15th, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 07:23
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91355
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635832.mp3
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Stress Awareness Month and Shaping Identity, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    identity
    kmc
    Stress Awareness Month
    AFN

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