A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update where U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christine Bacsa, Public Health Command Europe regional public health nurse consultant, shares methods for managing stress on April 16th, 2026. Meanwhile, Marcus Gradney, mindfulness and holistic health coach, provides an exercise for self-improvement on April 15th, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 07:23
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91355
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635832.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Stress Awareness Month and Shaping Identity, by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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