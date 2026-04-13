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    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary General in Washington D.C. and Child Abuse Prevention Month in Naples

    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary General in Washington D.C. and Child Abuse Prevention Month in Naples

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    04.13.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    260413-N-PS829-1002 NAPLES, Italy (April 13, 2026) AFN radio news highlighting the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte having meetings in Washington D.C. and Fleet and Family Support Center and NSA Naples' observance of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month . (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 06:25
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91354
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635623.mp3
    Length: 00:02:13
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary General in Washington D.C. and Child Abuse Prevention Month in Naples, by PO2 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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