AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary General in Washington D.C. and Child Abuse Prevention Month in Naples

260413-N-PS829-1002 NAPLES, Italy (April 13, 2026) AFN radio news highlighting the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte having meetings in Washington D.C. and Fleet and Family Support Center and NSA Naples' observance of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month . (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 06:25
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91354
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635623.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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