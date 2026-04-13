AFN Naples Radio Spot - Attend Your Appointments

260413-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 13, 2026) AFN Naples radio spot highlighting the importance of attending your medical appointments or canceling ahead of time. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 06:23
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91353
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635606.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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