AFN Naples Radio Spot - Armed Forces Olympics

260303-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (March 3, 2026) AFN Naples radio spot highlighting the 30th annual Armed Forces Olympics event at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 05:35
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91352
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635538.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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