KMC Update - Dog Bite Prevention and UMGC Scholarships

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on National Dog Bite Prevention Week with Cpl. Eva-Marie Howells, Veterinary Medical Center Europe Rabies Disease Prevention Program technician, and University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) scholarships with Lin Sao, UMGC Europe senior academic advisor, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 17, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 04:45
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91349
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635449.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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