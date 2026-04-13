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    KMC Update - Dog Bite Prevention and UMGC Scholarships

    KMC Update - Dog Bite Prevention and UMGC Scholarships

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on National Dog Bite Prevention Week with Cpl. Eva-Marie Howells, Veterinary Medical Center Europe Rabies Disease Prevention Program technician, and University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) scholarships with Lin Sao, UMGC Europe senior academic advisor, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 17, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 04:45
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91349
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635449.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update - Dog Bite Prevention and UMGC Scholarships, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Scholarship
    UMGC
    Safety
    Education
    Dog Bite Prevention

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