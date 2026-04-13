Radio Spot - Landstuhl Youth Center Summer Trips

A 30-second radio spot on the Landstuhl Youth Center summer trips that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 17, 2026, to Aug. 10, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 04:40
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91348
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635445.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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