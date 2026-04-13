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    KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and Legal Readiness

    KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and Legal Readiness

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Month of the Military Child (MOMC) with Sarah Blyden, military child and student at Landstuhl Elementary School, and legal readiness with 1st Lt. Wesley Li, 86th Airlift Wing Judge Advocate Legal Office, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 17, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 04:39
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91347
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635425.mp3
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and Legal Readiness, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Legal
    Readiness
    Military Child
    MOMC

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