KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and Legal Readiness

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Month of the Military Child (MOMC) with Sarah Blyden, military child and student at Landstuhl Elementary School, and legal readiness with 1st Lt. Wesley Li, 86th Airlift Wing Judge Advocate Legal Office, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 17, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 04:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91347
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635425.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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