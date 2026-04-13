AFN Souda Bay Interview - STARS AND STRIPES

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April, 17 2026) Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Donahue interviews Lt. Col. Dan Quinlan, Stars & Stripes commanding officer and Shane Williams Schiermeier, Stars & Stripes circulation manager, on April 17, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 02:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91342
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635274.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:17
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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