260416-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 16, 2026)
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett conducted search and rescue operations to rescue a family of three and deliver them to Chuuk State, part of the Federated States of Micronesia, Apr. 6, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 01:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91340
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635217.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 16 APR 26: USCGC Midgett Crew Rescues 3 Adrift off Micronesia, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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