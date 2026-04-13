NEWSCAST 15 APR 26: Balikatan 2026 & Tsunami Early Warning System Delivered

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260415-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 15, 2026)

U.S. Marines and Sailors alongside their Armed Forces of the Philippines counterparts and civilian entities, conducted a Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) offload to prepare equipment and sustainment for Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the Philippines, Mar. 1-28, 2026, and the crew of the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) returned to Guam following a 29-day patrol that restored a critical tsunami early warning station on Kapingamarangi Atoll, Federated States of Micronesia, Mar. 29, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)