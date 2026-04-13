(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACIFIC PULSE: APRIL 17 2025

    PACIFIC PULSE: APRIL 17 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this Pacific Pulse: Marines conduct training on the USS Portland; The USS John P. Murtha assists in NASAs Artemis 2 recovery, Infantry Squad Vehicle showcase in the Philippines. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Dominick smith)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 01:15
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91338
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635212.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACIFIC PULSE: APRIL 17 2025, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    INDOPACOM
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio