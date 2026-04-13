On this Pacific Pulse: Marines conduct training on the USS Portland; The USS John P. Murtha assists in NASAs Artemis 2 recovery, Infantry Squad Vehicle showcase in the Philippines. (Audio by U.S. Army Sgt. Dominick smith)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 01:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91338
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635212.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACIFIC PULSE: APRIL 17 2025, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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