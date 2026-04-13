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    MRR Road Tax

    MRR Road Tax

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Seaman John Paul Cavada 

    Mass Communication Foundations (MCF) 3

    Misawa, Japan (April 17, 2026) - Japan's annual Road Tax commenced at the beginning of April and is due by the end of May. Failure to pay road tax prevents vehicles from passing the mandatory shaken inspection, rendering vehicles unfit for legal use. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 00:52
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91336
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635202.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, MRR Road Tax, by SN John Paul Cavada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Misawa Air Base

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