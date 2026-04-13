MRR Road Tax

Misawa, Japan (April 17, 2026) - Japan's annual Road Tax commenced at the beginning of April and is due by the end of May. Failure to pay road tax prevents vehicles from passing the mandatory shaken inspection, rendering vehicles unfit for legal use. (Recording by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 00:52
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91336
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635202.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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