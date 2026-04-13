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    18 MUNS INDOPACOM Support

    18 MUNS INDOPACOM Support

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    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley 

    AFN Okinawa

    18th Munitions Squadron explains their U.S. Indo-Pacific region mission by maintaining munition readiness and ensuring rapid response capabilities across the region. With routine training and operational support, the squadron enables combat power projection in support of regional stability. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 23:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91335
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635053.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 MUNS INDOPACOM Support, by PO2 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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