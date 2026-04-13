18 MUNS INDOPACOM Support

18th Munitions Squadron explains their U.S. Indo-Pacific region mission by maintaining munition readiness and ensuring rapid response capabilities across the region. With routine training and operational support, the squadron enables combat power projection in support of regional stability. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 23:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91335
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635053.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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