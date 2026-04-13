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    Okinawa conducts typhoon readiness training

    Okinawa conducts typhoon readiness training

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    JAPAN

    04.15.2026

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Shanice Ship 

    AFN Okinawa

    Installations across the Pacific conducted readiness exercises for weather contingencies as part of annual typhoon season preparations 13-17 April, 2026 in Okinawa Japan. Sergeant Major Timothy Anderson, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Headquarters and Support Battalion Sergeant Major, highlights the importance of typhoon readiness and understanding Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness during a recorded interview. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tech. Sgt. Shanice Ship)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 23:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91333
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111635011.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa conducts typhoon readiness training, by TSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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