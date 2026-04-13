Installations across the Pacific conducted readiness exercises for weather contingencies as part of annual typhoon season preparations 13-17 April, 2026 in Okinawa Japan. Sergeant Major Timothy Anderson, Marine Corps Installations Pacific Headquarters and Support Battalion Sergeant Major, highlights the importance of typhoon readiness and understanding Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness during a recorded interview. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tech. Sgt. Shanice Ship)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 23:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91333
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111635011.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Okinawa conducts typhoon readiness training, by TSgt Shanice Ship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.