260417-N-TV012-1001
The combined forces of Australia, the Philippines and the United States conducted a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone, Apr. 9-12, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 23:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91332
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111634984.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 260417SASAPN1- Australia, Philippines, U.S. Multilateral MCA, by PO2 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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