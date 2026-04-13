260417KSNAPN1

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced the start of "Killer Tick" Season from April - November. Kunsan News meant to spread awareness to US Service Members spending more time outdoors due to the arrival of spring.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 22:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91331
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111634965.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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