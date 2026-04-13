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    260417KSNAPN1

    260417KSNAPN1

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    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2026

    Courtesy Audio

    AFN Kunsan

    Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced the start of "Killer Tick" Season from April - November. Kunsan News meant to spread awareness to US Service Members spending more time outdoors due to the arrival of spring.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 22:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91331
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111634965.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 260417KSNAPN1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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