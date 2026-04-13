Foxtrot Charlie is a podcast produced by Airmen of the 181st Intelligence Wing, designed as a flexible communication platform to share essential updates, insights and information with wing members and our community partners.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 13:02
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91326
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111633700.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:34
|Location:
|INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Foxtrot Charlie Episode 1, by MSgt Roland Sturm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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