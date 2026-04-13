(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Foxtrot Charlie Episode 1

    Foxtrot Charlie Episode 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Audio by Master Sgt. Roland Sturm 

    181st Intelligence Wing

    Foxtrot Charlie is a podcast produced by Airmen of the 181st Intelligence Wing, designed as a flexible communication platform to share essential updates, insights and information with wing members and our community partners.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 13:02
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91326
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111633700.mp3
    Length: 00:14:34
    Location: INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foxtrot Charlie Episode 1, by MSgt Roland Sturm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio