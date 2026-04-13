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    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2026

    Audio by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Alissa Moore, community activities coordinator with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, shares details for the upcoming Spring Carnival. She talks about rides, games, ticket prices and free admission. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 13:23
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91318
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111633505.mp3
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Marne Report, by Kelsie Steber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Spring Carnival

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