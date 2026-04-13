In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Alissa Moore, community activities coordinator with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, shares details for the upcoming Spring Carnival. She talks about rides, games, ticket prices and free admission. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcast or click the resources tab on My Army Post app.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 13:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91318
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111633505.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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