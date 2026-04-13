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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Spring into Spring

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Spring into Spring

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.15.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting the Spring into Spring event for service members, families and local nationals with installation access at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2026. The 31st Fighter Wing prioritizes strong community bonds and enhanced morale, recognizing them as vital components of mission readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 07:50
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91309
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111632551.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Spring into Spring, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Force Support Squadron
    Wyvern Nation
    Spring Into Spring
    Airmen
    community
    Aviano Air Base

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