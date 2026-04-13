A radio spot highlighting the Spring into Spring event for service members, families and local nationals with installation access at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 24, 2026. The 31st Fighter Wing prioritizes strong community bonds and enhanced morale, recognizing them as vital components of mission readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 07:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91309
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111632551.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Spring into Spring, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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