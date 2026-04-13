NEWSCAST 08 APR 26: F-35A's Arrive Misawa Air Base & USS Ashland Completes SWARMEX

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260408-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan (Apr. 8, 2026)

F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 13th Fighter Squadron arrived at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 28, 2026, and Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) completed a ship wartime repair and maintenance exercise (SWARMEX), as part of its scheduled port visit to Cebu, Republic of the Philippines, Apr. 5, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)