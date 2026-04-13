Radio Spot – Driving in Deutschland (October)

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A 30-second radio spot promoting the Driving in Deutschland workshop taking place at the Hercules Theater on Ramstein Air Base that will air from Sept. 1, 2026, to Oct. 20, 2026. This workshop will help service members and their families be more comfortable driving in Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)