A 30-second radio spot promoting the Driving in Deutschland workshop taking place at the Hercules Theater on Ramstein Air Base that will air from Sept. 1, 2026, to Oct. 20, 2026. This workshop will help service members and their families be more comfortable driving in Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 08:25
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91282
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111627355.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot – Driving in Deutschland (October), by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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