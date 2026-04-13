(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot – Driving in Deutschland (May)

    Radio Spot – Driving in Deutschland (May)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.13.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot promoting the Driving in Deutschland workshop taking place at the Hercules Theater on Ramstein Air Base that will air from April 14, 2026, to May 19, 2026. This workshop will help service members and their families be more comfortable driving in Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 08:24
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91281
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111627354.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot – Driving in Deutschland (May), by A1C Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KMC
    Driving Courses
    Radio Spot
    AFN
    Hercules Theater

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio