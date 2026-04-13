In this News In One:
U.S. Airmen with the 31st and 39th Security Forces Squadrons conducted weapons training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 08:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91280
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111627352.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st SFS Conducts Weapons Training Alongside 39th SFS - News In One April 15, 2026, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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