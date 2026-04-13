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    31st SFS Conducts Weapons Training Alongside 39th SFS - News In One April 15, 2026

    31st SFS Conducts Weapons Training Alongside 39th SFS - News In One April 15, 2026

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    GERMANY

    04.14.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Airmen with the 31st and 39th Security Forces Squadrons conducted weapons training at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Olivia Marino)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 08:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91280
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111627352.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st SFS Conducts Weapons Training Alongside 39th SFS - News In One April 15, 2026, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    31st Security Forces Squadron
    AFN Europe
    39th Secuity Forces Squadron
    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE

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