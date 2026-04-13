Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Army's Launched Effects Program

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The Army’s Launched Effects (LE) program is accelerating a new era of battlefield reach and responsiveness by pairing cutting-edge uncrewed technology with acquisition approaches designed for speed. Built to deliver decisive effects from standoff distances, these systems are rapidly moving from concept to operational use—demonstrating that smarter acquisition can be just as transformative as the technology itself. Read the full article at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/562169/launched-effects-program-accelerates-battlefield-reach.