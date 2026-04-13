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    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Army's Launched Effects Program

    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Army's Launched Effects Program

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    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Audio by Cheryl Marino 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    The Army’s Launched Effects (LE) program is accelerating a new era of battlefield reach and responsiveness by pairing cutting-edge uncrewed technology with acquisition approaches designed for speed. Built to deliver decisive effects from standoff distances, these systems are rapidly moving from concept to operational use—demonstrating that smarter acquisition can be just as transformative as the technology itself. Read the full article at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/562169/launched-effects-program-accelerates-battlefield-reach.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.13.2026 10:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91272
    Filename: 2604/DOD_111625111.mp3
    Length: 00:10:18
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Army's Launched Effects Program, by Cheryl Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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