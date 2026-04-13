The Army’s Launched Effects (LE) program is accelerating a new era of battlefield reach and responsiveness by pairing cutting-edge uncrewed technology with acquisition approaches designed for speed. Built to deliver decisive effects from standoff distances, these systems are rapidly moving from concept to operational use—demonstrating that smarter acquisition can be just as transformative as the technology itself. Read the full article at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/562169/launched-effects-program-accelerates-battlefield-reach.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2026 10:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91272
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111625111.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:18
|Location:
|US
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This work, Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - The Army's Launched Effects Program, by Cheryl Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Launched Effects Program Accelerates Battlefield Reach
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