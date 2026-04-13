AFN Naples Radio News - TSC Senior Leadership Forum and Police Battalion Change of Authority

260413-N-EB640-1001 NAPLES, Italy (April 13, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the 21st TSC Leadership Forum and a change of authority in Poland. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 05:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91269
|Filename:
|2604/DOD_111624538.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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